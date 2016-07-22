Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Ledbury ABI Transitional Living Unit

Ledbury Community Health & Care Centre, Market Street, Ledbury,
HR8 2AQ
01531 637618
www.shaw.co.uk

About Ledbury ABI Transitional Living Unit

Ledbury Nursing Home forms part of the Ledbury Community Care Centre, which also has outpatients departments (including chiropody and radiology), intermediate care beds, GP surgery, NHS dentist and acquired brain injury unit.

Accommodation

  • 10Residents
  • 10Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Ledbury) Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Morgan

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
