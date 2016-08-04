Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Leeds Learning Disability Community Support Service - South and South East Leeds

Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, Leeds,
LS26 8RY
07891 277031

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Aspire Community Benefit Society Limited
