Domiciliary care

Leeds Learning Disability Community Support Service-East and North East Leeds

Potternewton View, Potternewton, Leeds,
LS7 2DW
0113 378 1035

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Aspire Community Benefit Society Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
