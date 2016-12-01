Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Leicester

116H Larchmont Road, Leicester,
LE4 0BW
07716 740075
stshuma128.wix.com/home-healthcare

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • 3 Star Health Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017