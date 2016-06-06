Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Leicester

Unit B13, Leicester Business Centre, 111 Ross Walk, Leicester,
LE4 5HH
0116 268 1341
www.reignsupremecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Reign Supreme Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
