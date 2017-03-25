Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Leighton Court Nursing Home

112 Manor Road, Wallasay, Wirral,
CH45 7LX
0151 638 9910
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/leighton-court/

About Leighton Court Nursing Home

Leighton Court is in a quiet residential area of Wallasey, Merseyside, near the M53 and with New Brighton train station nearby. It provides nursing and residential care. All rooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There are mature gardens with a patio area. Inside, organised activities include professional entertainment, quizzes, animal visits, quizzes, musical events, coffee mornings, and church services. There are visits by a hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, and the home has a GP service.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Marie Keating

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017