Leighton Court is in a quiet residential area of Wallasey, Merseyside, near the M53 and with New Brighton train station nearby. It provides nursing and residential care. All rooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There are mature gardens with a patio area. Inside, organised activities include professional entertainment, quizzes, animal visits, quizzes, musical events, coffee mornings, and church services. There are visits by a hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, and the home has a GP service.

