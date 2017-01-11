Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Life Path Ferndown

Unit B4 and B5, Arena Business Centre, 9 Nimrod Way, East Dorset Trade Park, Ferndown,
BH21 7UH
01202 977200

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Factor of Four Ltd

Registered manager

Georgina Mary Harris

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
