Support group

50+ Wellbeing Project

93 Court Road Balsall Heath, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B12 9LQ
0121 440 3500
www.mecctrust.org
mecctrust@hotmail.com

The 50+ Wellbeing Project provides daycare facilities for over 50's. Project workers assist older people with, among other things, applying for bus passes and joining Neighbourhood Watch Schemes. There are awareness days on subjects such as health wellbeing and diet, seminars with guest speakers from organisations and agencies of interest. The project also offers exercise classes, walking groups and coffee mornings for older people, run on a drop-in basis. People with dementia or their carers should ring to discuss what support can be given. Much of what's on offer may suit carers who wish to socialise or to have a break.

Who runs this service

  • Mecc Trust Ltd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people from the local community

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
