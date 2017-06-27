About 50+ Wellbeing Project

The 50+ Wellbeing Project provides daycare facilities for over 50's. Project workers assist older people with, among other things, applying for bus passes and joining Neighbourhood Watch Schemes. There are awareness days on subjects such as health wellbeing and diet, seminars with guest speakers from organisations and agencies of interest. The project also offers exercise classes, walking groups and coffee mornings for older people, run on a drop-in basis. People with dementia or their carers should ring to discuss what support can be given. Much of what's on offer may suit carers who wish to socialise or to have a break.