Elspeth Sitters House Active Ageing Centre offers a wide range of high quality day activities in a friendly environment where people over 50 can meet and socialise. There is a Cafe / Coffee Shop offering freshly cooked meals, light lunches, drinks and snacks. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a chiropody service and holistic therapy all at very reasonable prices. Activities include Tai Chi, gentle exercise, Bingo, Bridge, Reading Groups, Music , Arts and Crafts. Rooms are available to hire for community and health groups.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17