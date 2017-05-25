About Active Ageing Centre - Elspeth Sitters' House

Elspeth Sitters House Active Ageing Centre offers a wide range of high quality day activities in a friendly environment where people over 50 can meet and socialise. There is a Cafe / Coffee Shop offering freshly cooked meals, light lunches, drinks and snacks. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a chiropody service and holistic therapy all at very reasonable prices. Activities include Tai Chi, gentle exercise, Bingo, Bridge, Reading Groups, Music , Arts and Crafts. Rooms are available to hire for community and health groups.