The William Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities, freshly cooked homemade meals in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet others who have similar interests. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and other activities such as Tai Chi, Bingo, Bridge, Bowls, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Arts and Crafts, Knit & Chat, Music.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17