Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Active Ageing Centre - William Venton Centre

William Venton Centre (off Broadway Car Park) 8 Memory Lane, Plymouth, Devon,
PL9 9GH
01752 405632
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Active Ageing Centre - William Venton Centre

The William Venton Centre offers a wide range of high quality day opportunities, freshly cooked homemade meals in a friendly and supportive environment where people can meet others who have similar interests. The centre is equipped with hairdressing facilities, a visiting chiropody service and other activities such as Tai Chi, Bingo, Bridge, Bowls, Quizzes, Reading Groups, Arts and Crafts, Knit & Chat, Music.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017