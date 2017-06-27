Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mills Hill Baptist Church Community Hall Mills Hill Road, Middleton, Greater Manchester,
M24 2FD
01612 842275 
kddesign@ntlworld.com

Activity club with light lunch is combined with the Healthy Eating Cookery class.

Who runs this service

  • Firwood and District Residents Association

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Vulnerable adults, including people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
