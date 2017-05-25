Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Afternoon Tea with a Musical Interlude Club

Pitches View Wangford Road Reydon, Southwold, Suffolk,
IP18 6PA
01502 724549
www.southwoldvhc.com
vhcsouthwold@btconnect.com

About Afternoon Tea with a Musical Interlude Club

The Afternoon Tea with a Musical Interlude Club is held on the last Friday of each month (excluding August and December) at Pitches View in Reydon. Between 35 and 40 people regularly attend. A mini bus is available to transport those who are unable to make their own way there. For a small cost, a tea of sandwiches, savouries and cakes are served from 3pm and the afternoon continues with a 'musical interlude'. This is proving to be a very popular venture and booking is essential.

Who runs this service

  • Southwold and District Voluntary Help Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the areas of Southwold, Reydon, Walberswick, Wangford, Wrentham and district. Self-referrals accepted.
  • Residents of Southwold, Reydon and villages in a 5 mile radius

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017