The Afternoon Tea with a Musical Interlude Club is held on the last Friday of each month (excluding August and December) at Pitches View in Reydon. Between 35 and 40 people regularly attend. A mini bus is available to transport those who are unable to make their own way there. For a small cost, a tea of sandwiches, savouries and cakes are served from 3pm and the afternoon continues with a 'musical interlude'. This is proving to be a very popular venture and booking is essential.
Support group
