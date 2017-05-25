About Age Well/Heneiddio'n dda (Dolgellau Centre)

Dolgellau is one of many centres that has been developed to be utilised by Age Cymru to provide a number of activities. However, if you don't fancy doing an awful lot then please feel free to drop in for a cuppa and a chat. Activities include (to name a few): Tai Chi, indoor bowls, bingo, yoga, crafts, cooking, local history, computer training, open days and much more. Activities are developed within the centre depending on the need and availability of mentors / tutors. Each centre is different and unique to the needs of the members.