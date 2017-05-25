Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Age Well/Heneiddio'n dda (Dolgellau Centre)

Clwb Rygbi Dolgellau Dolgellau Old Grammarians R.F.C Parc Menter Marian Mawr, Dolgellau, Gwynedd,
LL40 1UU
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Age Well/Heneiddio'n dda (Dolgellau Centre)

Dolgellau is one of many centres that has been developed to be utilised by Age Cymru to provide a number of activities. However, if you don't fancy doing an awful lot then please feel free to drop in for a cuppa and a chat. Activities include (to name a few): Tai Chi, indoor bowls, bingo, yoga, crafts, cooking, local history, computer training, open days and much more. Activities are developed within the centre depending on the need and availability of mentors / tutors. Each centre is different and unique to the needs of the members.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Gwynedd

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
