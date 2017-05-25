About Aqua Relax - Dementia Friendly Swimming - Manchester Aquatics Centre

The Dementia Friendly Swimming sessions provide people living with dementia and those who support them with a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe and supportive environment. These sessions are moving away from more traditional swimming sessions. Aqua Relax promotes the use of water to relax and reduce anxiety, socialise and have fun. People attending don't have to be strong, competent swimmers as the pool depth is kept at a shallow depth. This makes the session particularly suitable for people who may have mobility problems or those who may be in the later stages of dementia but would benefit from the relaxing qualities of the water.