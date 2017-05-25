Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Aqua Relax - Dementia Friendly Swimming - Manchester Aquatics Centre

Manchester Aquatics Centre 2 Booth Street East, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M13 9SS
07583 134810
www.swimming.org/dementiafriendly
catriona.sudlow@swimming.org

About Aqua Relax - Dementia Friendly Swimming - Manchester Aquatics Centre

The Dementia Friendly Swimming sessions provide people living with dementia and those who support them with a chance to enjoy swimming in a safe and supportive environment. These sessions are moving away from more traditional swimming sessions. Aqua Relax promotes the use of water to relax and reduce anxiety, socialise and have fun. People attending don't have to be strong, competent swimmers as the pool depth is kept at a shallow depth. This makes the session particularly suitable for people who may have mobility problems or those who may be in the later stages of dementia but would benefit from the relaxing qualities of the water.

Who runs this service

  • Amateur Swimming Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, their carers, family members and friends
  • Only Manchester residents can access the Free Swim for Over 60s offer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017