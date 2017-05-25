Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Art Group - Cheam

St. Paul's Church Centre 15 Northey Avenue Cheam, Sutton,
SM2 7HS
020 3536 5686
www.conquestart.org
Tina@ConquestArt.org

Conquest Art loves to inspire people living with disabilities and long term health issues to discover their creative energy and build self confidence through art. Everyone is encourage to create artwork from their imagination and develop their own style in their own time. That is important, as a person's disability can sometimes affect their level of creativity. Many who doubt their ability to draw or paint are surprised at the results of their work. No artistic talent or previous experience is necessary and all materials are provided.

Who runs this service

  • Conquest Art

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 18 no matter what their disability

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
