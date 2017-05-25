Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Art Group

Suite 3-4 Observer House Hollywell Street Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY2 6BL
01743 368647
www.shropshiremind.org
manager.shropshiremind@gmail.com

About Art Group

Art Group sessions where carers can accompany their loved one.

Who runs this service

  • Shropshire MIND

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
