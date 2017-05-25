Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Arts and Crafts

Age Connects Torfaen Widdershins Centre East Avenue Griffithstown, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 5AB
01495 769264
www.ageconnectstorfaen.org
info@ageconnectstorfaen.org

About Arts and Crafts

Age Connects Torfaen run a weekly arts and crafts class suitable for all abilities.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Torfaen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those with dementia, their families and carers
  • Residents of Torfaen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
