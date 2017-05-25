About Befriending and Bereavement Support Service

Age Concern North Dorset's 'friendship' and bereavement support service aims to address the needs of older people by: enabling them to regain confidence by removing the isolation lonely people often feel; helping the bereaved by providing social activities, interest groups and outings; providing advice and signposting to other services; providing practical and emotional support to the carers of older people. Befrienders offer one to one support and there are tea and chat groups in various locations around Sturminster Newton.