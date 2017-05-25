Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending and Bereavement Support Service

Age Concern North Dorset Sturminster House Market Place, Sturminster Newton, Dorset,
DT10 1AS
01258 475582
www.acnorthdorset.org.uk
info@acnorthdorset.org.uk

About Befriending and Bereavement Support Service

Age Concern North Dorset's 'friendship' and bereavement support service aims to address the needs of older people by: enabling them to regain confidence by removing the isolation lonely people often feel; helping the bereaved by providing social activities, interest groups and outings; providing advice and signposting to other services; providing practical and emotional support to the carers of older people. Befrienders offer one to one support and there are tea and chat groups in various locations around Sturminster Newton.

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern North Dorset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over 50 and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
