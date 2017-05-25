Age Concern North Dorset's 'friendship' and bereavement support service aims to address the needs of older people by: enabling them to regain confidence by removing the isolation lonely people often feel; helping the bereaved by providing social activities, interest groups and outings; providing advice and signposting to other services; providing practical and emotional support to the carers of older people. Befrienders offer one to one support and there are tea and chat groups in various locations around Sturminster Newton.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17