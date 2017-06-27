About Befriending

This service is mainly offered to elderly neighbours who live alone, but Karis Neighbour Scheme do also visit single people and families to offer support from time to time. Even if it's just for a chat every now and again, Karis Neighbour Scheme know how important an occasional visit can be to someone who is lonely. The Karis Be Friends Project also hosts various social events and gatherings to which people are more than welcome to attend, including Sunday afternoon teas at Onneley House and a Christmas Party with St. John's Church in Harborne.