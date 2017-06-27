Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending

c/o Church of the Redeemer Monument Road, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B16 8UU
0121 456 3212
www.karisneighbourscheme.org
admin@karisneighbourscheme.org

About Befriending

This service is mainly offered to elderly neighbours who live alone, but Karis Neighbour Scheme do also visit single people and families to offer support from time to time. Even if it's just for a chat every now and again, Karis Neighbour Scheme know how important an occasional visit can be to someone who is lonely. The Karis Be Friends Project also hosts various social events and gatherings to which people are more than welcome to attend, including Sunday afternoon teas at Onneley House and a Christmas Party with St. John's Church in Harborne.

Who runs this service

  • Karis Neighbour Scheme

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anybody in the North Edgbaston, Ladywood and Harborne areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
