About Befriending (Cadwyn Mon)

Friendship, companionship and support that enables older people to visit and participate in activities and centres in their local community over a period of 10 weeks. Firstly, a co-ordinator will visit you for a chat to find out what you would like to do. Depending on what you choose to do, the trained volunteer will visit you once a week for a set time period, to support and enable you to be more active in your community, whatever that means to you. It may be you would like to visit an activity centre, join a club, attend your local WI, go out for the afternoon, whatever it is we will try and support you so that you gain the confidence to eventually carry out these activities by yourself.