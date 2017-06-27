Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending (Cadwyn Mon)

Cadwyn Mon Neuadd y Dref / Town Hall, Llangefni, Sir Ynys Mon,
LL77 7LR
01248 724970
www.agecymru.org.uk/gwyneddamon
helen@acgm.co.uk

About Befriending (Cadwyn Mon)

Friendship, companionship and support that enables older people to visit and participate in activities and centres in their local community over a period of 10 weeks. Firstly, a co-ordinator will visit you for a chat to find out what you would like to do. Depending on what you choose to do, the trained volunteer will visit you once a week for a set time period, to support and enable you to be more active in your community, whatever that means to you. It may be you would like to visit an activity centre, join a club, attend your local WI, go out for the afternoon, whatever it is we will try and support you so that you gain the confidence to eventually carry out these activities by yourself.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Anglesey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
