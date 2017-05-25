Age UK Torbay's befriending volunteers can visit someone for a cup of tea and a chat; take them out to lunch; take them out for a trip in the car and more. It all depends on what support is needed. Volunteers visit people, perhaps for an hour each week, in their own home. A friendly face or a listening ear can make a positive difference to older people living in the community. Age UK Torbay's careline volunteers will telephone housebound people for a regular chat and to see if all is well.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17