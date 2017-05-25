Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending & careline

216 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ3 2HP
01803 226766
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
carol@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Befriending & careline

Age UK Torbay's befriending volunteers can visit someone for a cup of tea and a chat; take them out to lunch; take them out for a trip in the car and more. It all depends on what support is needed. Volunteers visit people, perhaps for an hour each week, in their own home. A friendly face or a listening ear can make a positive difference to older people living in the community. Age UK Torbay's careline volunteers will telephone housebound people for a regular chat and to see if all is well.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
