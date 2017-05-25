Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

50 Nuxley Road, Belvedere, Kent,
DA17 5JG
01322 431765
www.evergreencarebexley.org
info@evergreencarebexley.org

Evergreen Care Bexley offers befriending across the Bexley Borough, a free and confidential service supporting senior citizens and other vulnerable adults making the most of their life experience into old age. This befriending service works to build and develop relationship which will prove mutually enriching and worthwhile. Each befriending relationship will be unique to those in it, however the scheme is not intended to be a domestic, sitting or taxi service.

Who runs this service

  • Evergreen Care Bexley

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people living in the London Borough of Bexley. Client must be able to communicate and build a relationship which is mutually rewarding for both client and volunteer.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
