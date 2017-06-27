About Befriending

As part of their Ageing Well Project, TTVS offer a befriending service. An initial introduction meeting will be supported to ensure that all is well with the 'matched pair' and for both parties to understand the expectations and boundaries of befriending. As the befriending relationship progresses, regular follow up calls to clients will ensure that the client still likes to be visited and that there are no unforeseen issues arising. Befriending relationships can be mutually beneficial for both client and befriender. Referrals are welcomed from healthcare professionals, social services' staff, concerned relatives and clients themselves.