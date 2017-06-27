Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Torrington Community Hospital Calf Street, Torrington, Devon,
EX38 7BJ
01805 622666
www.torrage.org.uk/at-home-support/befriending
enquiries@torrage.org.uk

About Befriending

As part of their Ageing Well Project, TTVS offer a befriending service. An initial introduction meeting will be supported to ensure that all is well with the 'matched pair' and for both parties to understand the expectations and boundaries of befriending. As the befriending relationship progresses, regular follow up calls to clients will ensure that the client still likes to be visited and that there are no unforeseen issues arising. Befriending relationships can be mutually beneficial for both client and befriender. Referrals are welcomed from healthcare professionals, social services' staff, concerned relatives and clients themselves.

Who runs this service

  • TTVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in North Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
