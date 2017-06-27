Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending (Ffrindia') Arfon

Mantell Gwynedd 25 Y Bont Bridd, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 1AB
01341 422575
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Befriending (Ffrindia') Arfon

Ffrindia' is a befriending scheme, funded by the Big Lottery Fund and run by Mantell Gwynedd, Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon and Carers Outreach. A Co-ordinator will visit a person who has been referred and match them to a volunteer Befriender with similar interests. The Befriender will visit the person in their home and can also accompany them to social groups or activities. All Befrienders attend a 2-hour dementia awareness training session and some attend a one-day course run by Gwynedd Council.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Meirionnydd area of Gwynedd

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
