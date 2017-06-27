About Befriending (Ffrindia') Arfon

Ffrindia' is a befriending scheme, funded by the Big Lottery Fund and run by Mantell Gwynedd, Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon and Carers Outreach. A Co-ordinator will visit a person who has been referred and match them to a volunteer Befriender with similar interests. The Befriender will visit the person in their home and can also accompany them to social groups or activities. All Befrienders attend a 2-hour dementia awareness training session and some attend a one-day course run by Gwynedd Council.