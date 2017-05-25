Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending

Lansdowne House 113 Princess Road East, Leicester, Leicestershire,
LE1 7LA
0116 223 7364
www.ageukleics.org.uk
enquiries@ageukleics.org.uk

About Befriending

Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland provides a befriending service to offer companionship and support to older people who are lonely or isolated. The service provides a link to the outside world and can act as a gateway to other services and support. The service offers home visits in North West Leicestershire and Rutland where an older person is matched with a befriender who can provide friendly conversation and companionship on a regular basis .The service is free to those who use it and anyone can refer to the scheme including self-referrals from older people who wish to use the service. A telephone befriending service is also available, offering a friendly chat and a listening ear on a weekly basis.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who are lonely or isolated
  • Residents of Leicester City, Charnwood, Hinckley & Bosworth, North West Leicester and Rutland

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
