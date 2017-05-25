About Befriending

Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland provides a befriending service to offer companionship and support to older people who are lonely or isolated. The service provides a link to the outside world and can act as a gateway to other services and support. The service offers home visits in North West Leicestershire and Rutland where an older person is matched with a befriender who can provide friendly conversation and companionship on a regular basis .The service is free to those who use it and anyone can refer to the scheme including self-referrals from older people who wish to use the service. A telephone befriending service is also available, offering a friendly chat and a listening ear on a weekly basis.