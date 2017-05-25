Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Befriending Scheme

Unit 4 Michael Gill Building Tolgate Lane, Rochester, Kent,
ME2 4TG
0300 303 1555
www.carersfirst.org.uk
info@carersfirst.org.uk

About Befriending Scheme

Carers FIRST operate a Befriending scheme for Carers in West Kent. Each individual who is referred is assessed for their suitability for the service, but it may be appropriate for someone in the early stages of dementia or it may be someone who carers or someone with dementia. The person would be matched with a volunteer Befriender, who would visit them for one hour each week and provide cheerful company and a listening ear over a cup of tea. The Befriender may also take them shopping or for a walk in the park.

Who runs this service

  • Carers First

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers living in the Tonbridge & Malling, Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks local authority areas, who are socially isolated or have difficulty getting out. Referrals are welcome from any source and would be followed by an assessment.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
