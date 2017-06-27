Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Befriending Scheme

c/o Bridges Community Centre Drybridge Park, Monmouth, Sir Fynwy,
NP25 5AS
01600 710895
www.befriendingmonmouthshire.org.uk
miranda.thomason@befriendingmonmouthshire.org.uk

About Befriending Scheme

Community Connections Befriending Scheme aims to reduce social isolation for people aged 50 or more, by linking volunteer befrienders for company and support to access local services and social groups. Volunteer befrienders usually visit once a week for about an hour to provide company. Sometimes a befriender can provide help the individual with correspondence, shopping and getting out. Social activity groups have also been established as part of the scheme to provide opportunities for people to meet others.

Who runs this service

  • Community Connections

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Socially isolated people aged 50 or more, including people with mild memory problems (not those who have received a diagnosis of dementia), carers and ex-carers
  • Residents of Monmouth, Raglan, Usk, Caldicot and Chepstow areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017