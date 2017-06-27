About Befriending Scheme

Community Connections Befriending Scheme aims to reduce social isolation for people aged 50 or more, by linking volunteer befrienders for company and support to access local services and social groups. Volunteer befrienders usually visit once a week for about an hour to provide company. Sometimes a befriender can provide help the individual with correspondence, shopping and getting out. Social activity groups have also been established as part of the scheme to provide opportunities for people to meet others.