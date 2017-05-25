Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Befriending Service

33 Market Place, Ripley, Derbyshire,
DE5 3EH
01773 512076
www.avcvs.org
dianenaylor@avcvs.org

About Befriending Service

The aim of the service is to provide companionship and support for socially isolated people. A referral can be made by an involved professional e.g care worker, doctor, social worker or by a family member. Once joined in the scheme, a volunteer is assigned who will give support by visiting once a week in the home for company. All volunteers are fully trained. It is not a sitting service or respite.

Who runs this service

  • Amber Valley CVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Socially isolated people aged 50 or over
  • Residents of Amber Valley; those who live alone; does not include people living in care homes

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017