Support group

Befriending Service

Martin Snape House 96 Pavilion Way, Gosport, Hampshire,
PO12 1FG
023 9260 4681
befriender@gva.org.uk

About Befriending Service

The service operates a Visiting and Telephone Service, as well as CHAT (Come Here and Talk) Groups. All befrienders are volunteers and are police checked to highest level. Visiting servce: volunteers are asked to give whatever time they can, which usually means a visit at least once a week for a chat. Telephone service: calls are made from the Befriending Offices once a week, from the same person every week. CHAT Groups: groups (made up of 4 older people) meet once a month for tea and cake at a volunteer host's home.

Who runs this service

  • Gosport Voluntary Action

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 60 in the Gosport Borough. The service accepts referrals from from Adult Services, health professionals, carers, family and friends, as well as accepting self-referrals.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
