About Befriending Service

The service operates a Visiting and Telephone Service, as well as CHAT (Come Here and Talk) Groups. All befrienders are volunteers and are police checked to highest level. Visiting servce: volunteers are asked to give whatever time they can, which usually means a visit at least once a week for a chat. Telephone service: calls are made from the Befriending Offices once a week, from the same person every week. CHAT Groups: groups (made up of 4 older people) meet once a month for tea and cake at a volunteer host's home.