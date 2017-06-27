Volunteers who are all DBS checked and selected by Fulham Good Neighbours are matched with a local older person for regular (e.g. weekly) befriending visits. The aim is to match the older people and volunteers based on mutual interests so that the link can continue for a long time. The place, time, days and length of the visits are also mutually arranged.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17