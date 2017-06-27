Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Befriending

Rosaline Hall 70 Rosaline Road, London,
SW6 7QT
020 7385 8850
www.fulhamgoodneighbours.org
info@fulhamgoodneighbours.org

About Befriending

Volunteers who are all DBS checked and selected by Fulham Good Neighbours are matched with a local older person for regular (e.g. weekly) befriending visits. The aim is to match the older people and volunteers based on mutual interests so that the link can continue for a long time. The place, time, days and length of the visits are also mutually arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Fulham Good Neighbours

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people
  • Residents of Fulham and sorrounding areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017