TWBC 12 Upper Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 2EP
01892 510200
www.goodneighbourproject.org.uk
befriending@goodneighbourproject.org.uk

About Befriending

Good Neighbours is a mentoring and enabling service aimed at alleviating social isolation and improving health and well-being. Services include social befriending via home visits; introduction to local social groups; help with paper-work/forms; information, advice and advocacy; company for medical appointments; short-term practical help such as shopping; specialised falls prevention exercise classes suitable for people in the early stages of dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Good Neighbours

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 65 who are living in the Tunbridge Wells area, including people in the early stages of dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
