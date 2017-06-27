Good Neighbours is a mentoring and enabling service aimed at alleviating social isolation and improving health and well-being. Services include social befriending via home visits; introduction to local social groups; help with paper-work/forms; information, advice and advocacy; company for medical appointments; short-term practical help such as shopping; specialised falls prevention exercise classes suitable for people in the early stages of dementia.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
