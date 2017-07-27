Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Belvedere Pop-in Parlour Community Cafe

Belvedere Pop-in Parlour 10 Woolwich Road, Belvedere,
DA17 5EQ
01322 446047
www.ageuk.org.uk/bexley
info@ageukbexley.org.uk

About Belvedere Pop-in Parlour Community Cafe

Age UK Bexley offers a range of activities for anyone to join in.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bexley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Bexley

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
