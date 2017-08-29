Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Best Foot Forward Falls Prevention

131 Katherine Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester,
OL6 7AW
0161 308 5000
www.ageuk.org.uk/tameside
info@ageuktameside.com

Best Foot Forward is an exercise programme that improves mobility and reduces the risk of falling. The initial Strength and Balance programme improves flexibility and strengthens the muscles around the hips, knees and ankles. The follow-on Next Step Forward programme is made up of more advanced chair-based and standing exercises, Classes take place at Age UK Tameside's Independent Living Centre in Ashton and at various other locations around Tameside.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tameside

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 50 who lives in the Tameside area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
