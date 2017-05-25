Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Bingo

Age Cymru Afan Nedd Riverside Centre Riverside Walk, Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot,
SA13 1PH
01639 895202
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/afannedd
enquiries@agecymruafannedd.org.uk

About Bingo

Age Cymru Afan Nedd hold two afternoon Bingo sessions a week.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Afan Nedd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Neath and Port Talbot Borough county

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017