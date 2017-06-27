Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Brighter Futures

Involve Kent Maidstone Community Support Centre 39-48 Marsham Street, Maidstone, Kent,
ME14 1HH
01622 230726
www.involvekent.org.uk
office@involvekent.org.uk

About Brighter Futures

Brighter Futures for Older People, run by Voluntary Action Maidstone, provides a number of valuable services. Information and Advice is available on a range of issues affecting older people. A telephone support service can provide a telephone call from a friendly volunteer at a regular time. The Befriending service offers a friendly and understanding volunteer who will visit a person at home to provide company and support. There are regular shopping trips to Morrisons in Sutton Road on Tuesday and Thursday, using minibuses which both have tail lifts. Trips also cover other supermarkets in rural areas.

Who runs this service

  • Involve Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 65, including people in the early stages of dementia, who live in the Maidstone area from Allington right out to Headcorn

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
