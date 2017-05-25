Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Call In Time Telephone Befriending

26 Station Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL1 1EW
0844 225 0320
www.ageuk.org.uk/gloucestershire
callintime@ageuk.org.uk

About Call In Time Telephone Befriending

Age UK Gloucestershire is now in partnership with the national Age UK charity to offer the Call in Time service, a friendship and wellbeing programme which provides older people with a friendly voice and regular, trustworthy communication with the outside world. Living on one's own can be hard when they get older, particularly if they have been used to sharing their home or time with others. Not having someone to talk to regularly can be lonely, and that's when a friendly chat on the phone can make all the difference. The service's trained volunteers will make weekly phone calls which last for around half an hour. The calls offer a safe, comfortable environment for an older person who feels lonely or isolated to chat about subjects such as hobbies, grandchildren and everyday issues.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over the age of 55

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
