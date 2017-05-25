About Carers Workshop - Mental and Physical Health and Wellbeing

EPP Cymru run workshops specifically for those people who care for someone with a long term health condition. It also helps develop the confidence for them to take greater control of their lives and it gives an opportunity to meet with others who share similar experiences. The workshops run in the local community and are led by two volunteer tutors who themselves have experience of caring. The sessions cover a variety of different topics such as: relaxation techniques, dealing with tiredness, exercise, eating healthily, coping with depression, communication with family, friends and professionals, planning for the future.