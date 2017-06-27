Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Chair-based exercise

Westward Ho! Baptist Church Nelson Road Westward Ho, Bideford, Devon,
EX39 1LQ
01805 622666
www.torrage.org.uk
enquiries@torrage.org.uk

About Chair-based exercise

This programme of classes, run by a professionally trained instructor, is intended to get people moving in a gentle and progressive manner. Each class starts with sitting in a chair and mobilising each area of the body and progresses to standing using the chair for support if required. The movements are done to music and offer a fun way to keep active.

Who runs this service

  • TTVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in North Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
