This programme of classes, run by a professionally trained instructor, is intended to get people moving in a gentle and progressive manner. Each class starts with sitting in a chair and mobilising each area of the body and progresses to standing using the chair for support if required. The movements are done to music and offer a fun way to keep active.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17