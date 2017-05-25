Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Come & Swim

Northbrook Pool Beacon Lane, Exeter, Devon,
EX4 8LZ
01392 202092
www.ageuk.org.uk/exeter
info@ageukexeter.org.uk

About Come & Swim

Swimming sessions for older people to help keep you active, fit and healthy.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Exeter

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Exeter

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
