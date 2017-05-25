Age UK Devon run community based activities that promote health and wellbeing, independence and choice, and reduce social isolation. The service offers a wide variety of regular activities across Devon, including swimming, pilates, Nordic walking, seated exercise, computer classes, coffee mornings, craft groups and more. It can also support people to join new groups and socialise.
Support group
