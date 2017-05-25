Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Cafe Cefn Glas

Westward Community Centre Llangewydd Road Cefn Glas, Bridgend, Pen-y-bont ar Ogwr,
CF31 4JR
01656 679884
www.bavo.org.uk
bavo@bavo.org.uk

About Community Cafe Cefn Glas

Community Cafes are part of the Community Companions Befriending Project. The cafes allow older people, who may be isolated or housebound, to enjoy company and refreshments in a relaxed setting. They are open to anyone over the age of 50. Older people can attend on their own, with friends, family or their befrienders and enjoy getting out of the house, meeting new friends and taking part in activities. There are often talks on relevant topics, such as benefits, or on hobbies and pastimes. People attending the cafe help to decide what activities should take place.

Who runs this service

  • Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over the age of 50, including people participating in the local Community Companions befriending scheme, their carers or befrienders

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
