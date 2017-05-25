About Community Cafe Pencoed

Community Cafes are part of the Community Companions Befriending Project. The cafes allow older people, who may be isolated or housebound, to enjoy company and refreshments in a relaxed setting. They are open to anyone over the age of 50. Older people can attend on their own, with friends, family or their befrienders and enjoy getting out of the house, meeting new friends and taking part in activities. There are often talks on relevant topics, such as benefits, or on hobbies and pastimes. People attending the cafe help to decide what activities should take place.