About Community Groups

Ageing Better Middlesbrough organise various activities for their members to get involved in the community and stay connected to people. Ageing Better Middlesbrough are building the opportunities on offer for people aged 50 and over in Middlesbrough to use and share their strengths, skills and experience with others. They are increasing the number and variety of community activities and groups available to older people, including ensuring activities and groups are accessible, well promoted and inclusive.