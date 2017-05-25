Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Community Voice

39 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 2AE
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Community Voice

Community voice enables older people to shape their own future. The service works on community development with people aged 50 plus to enable them to improve knowledge, confidence, self-esteem and to have a voice to shape their own future and the services they access. It supports the development of localised forums, a link to the older people's council and offer practical support to the 'Over 50's' groups on Anglesey. Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon will be working within the six Model Mon areas to develop local forums in partnership with Porthyfelin Cyf.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Angelsey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
