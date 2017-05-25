About Community Voice

Community voice enables older people to shape their own future. The service works on community development with people aged 50 plus to enable them to improve knowledge, confidence, self-esteem and to have a voice to shape their own future and the services they access. It supports the development of localised forums, a link to the older people's council and offer practical support to the 'Over 50's' groups on Anglesey. Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon will be working within the six Model Mon areas to develop local forums in partnership with Porthyfelin Cyf.