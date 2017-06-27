Get connected and explore the digital jungle. The programmes are designed with you in mind. Learn the skills you want, at your own pace. Step back in time, leap into the future, reconnect with old friends, make new ones and travel the world. It's all possible! Either arrange to join the digital age through group classes or one-to-one classes at our learning centre or choose to have one-to-one sessions at home.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17