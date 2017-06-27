Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Computer and Internet Classes

1 Lower Square St. Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 6960
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton/our-services/internet-and-computer-classes-
digital@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Computer and Internet Classes

Get connected and explore the digital jungle. The programmes are designed with you in mind. Learn the skills you want, at your own pace. Step back in time, leap into the future, reconnect with old friends, make new ones and travel the world. It's all possible! Either arrange to join the digital age through group classes or one-to-one classes at our learning centre or choose to have one-to-one sessions at home.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017