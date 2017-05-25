About Craft Club

Royal Voluntary Service run a craft club where people can share skills and keep traditional methods revived such as rag rugging. The club has over 20 members ranging from 23 to 90 who enjoy coming together with their craft projects to sit, share conversation and enjoy working with a little company. Everyone is free to come along even if they don't think they are crafty. It's a great opportunity to get out of the house and meet some new like minded people.