Craft Club

Dorchester Library South Walks House Charles Street, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 1EE
01305 236666
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/service/1271-dorset-and-wiltshire
dorsetwiltshirehub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Craft Club

Royal Voluntary Service run a craft club where people can share skills and keep traditional methods revived such as rag rugging. The club has over 20 members ranging from 23 to 90 who enjoy coming together with their craft projects to sit, share conversation and enjoy working with a little company. Everyone is free to come along even if they don't think they are crafty. It's a great opportunity to get out of the house and meet some new like minded people.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service Dorset and Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone
  • Residents of Dorset and Wiltshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
