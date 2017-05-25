About Creativity and well being day care and support

Unique opportunities in arts and crafts including pottery, textile crafts, greenwood craft, jewellery making, photography dance and drama/performance. They also offer gardening, pond dipping, nature trails woodland walks and other rural activities. The centre has a kitchen for learning and sharing cooking skills and it doubles up as a community cafe. Wyldwoods has experience of providing for adults with learning disabilities, people with Asperger's and Autism, people with experience of mental issues, in particular anxiety and depression, carers and the community, people with dementia and Alzheimer's. Wyldwoods is able to work with single gender groups and ethnic minorities. The service consists of a small, high quality staff team, a larger even higher standard of volunteers and work in partnership with other groups and organisations throughout the county. Wyldwoods also has a twin room with facilities as respite, not personal care.