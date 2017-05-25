Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Cycling for All Inclusive Cycling Sessions

Ladywell Centre 148 Dressington Avenue, London,
SE4 1JF
020 7346 8482
www.wheelsforwellbeing.org.uk/sessions
info@wheelsforwellbeing.org.uk

About Cycling for All Inclusive Cycling Sessions

Wheels for Wellbeing run drop-in inclusive cycling sessions for disabled people and their families, carers or friends in a sports hall. Qualified instructors, supported by fantastic volunteers, help participants try cycles or get comfortable on the one that suits them, and offer ongoing support. Relatives, friends and carers are welcome to join the fun.

Who runs this service

  • Wheels for Wellbeing

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017