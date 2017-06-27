Independent Arts' DanceMakers provides gentle exercise for older people, where participants can try new things and meet like-minded people. Unlike an exercise class, participants will work together as a team, mutually supporting each other within a safe and creative group environment. DanceMakers helps improve participants' co-ordination, muscle strength, balance, breathing, memory and self-confidence. No experience is necessary as the sessions are suitable for all abilities.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17