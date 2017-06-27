Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

DanceMakers Freshwater

Parish Hall Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight,
PO40 9PP
01983 822437
www.independentarts.org.uk/dancemakers
info@independentarts.org.uk

About DanceMakers Freshwater

Independent Arts' DanceMakers provides gentle exercise for older people, where participants can try new things and meet like-minded people. Unlike an exercise class, participants will work together as a team, mutually supporting each other within a safe and creative group environment. DanceMakers helps improve participants' co-ordination, muscle strength, balance, breathing, memory and self-confidence. No experience is necessary as the sessions are suitable for all abilities.

Who runs this service

  • Independent Arts

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems and those with no clinical need, carers and family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
