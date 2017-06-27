About DanceMakers Freshwater

Independent Arts' DanceMakers provides gentle exercise for older people, where participants can try new things and meet like-minded people. Unlike an exercise class, participants will work together as a team, mutually supporting each other within a safe and creative group environment. DanceMakers helps improve participants' co-ordination, muscle strength, balance, breathing, memory and self-confidence. No experience is necessary as the sessions are suitable for all abilities.