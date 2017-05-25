Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Days Out

216 Torquay Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ3 2HP
01803 226762
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
marcia@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Days Out

Days Out is a new type of day service that has been developed by Age UK Torbay. Host carers open up their homes to groups of 3-4 older people for the day. Each host carer is dedicated to a small group of "clients" who will visit on an agreed regular basis. Days Out offers: a range of activities based on individual interests; occasional trips out; a mid day cooked meal. An assessment might be needed before accessing the service.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people aged 55 and above
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017