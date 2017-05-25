Days Out is a new type of day service that has been developed by Age UK Torbay. Host carers open up their homes to groups of 3-4 older people for the day. Each host carer is dedicated to a small group of "clients" who will visit on an agreed regular basis. Days Out offers: a range of activities based on individual interests; occasional trips out; a mid day cooked meal. An assessment might be needed before accessing the service.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17